General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by ORG Wealth Partners LLC

ORG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 75.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 485 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 213.8% in the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GD. William Blair cut General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on General Dynamics from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $305.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Argus set a $295.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $261.00 to $236.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 178,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.13, for a total value of $50,629,589.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 769,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,898,829.91. The trade was a 18.85% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

General Dynamics stock opened at $278.35 on Friday. General Dynamics Corporation has a 12-month low of $239.20 and a 12-month high of $316.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $74.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $275.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $266.58.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.23. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Corporation will post 14.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.61%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

