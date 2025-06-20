ORG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 197 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

ORG Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 15.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $302.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.42.

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. acquired 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the purchase, the director now owns 122,884 shares in the company, valued at $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITW stock opened at $241.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $242.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.33. The stock has a market cap of $70.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $214.66 and a 12 month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.37% and a return on equity of 92.77%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.77%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

