Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of FirstEnergy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

NYSE:FE opened at $39.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.49. FirstEnergy Corporation has a twelve month low of $37.58 and a twelve month high of $44.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho set a $43.00 target price on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FirstEnergy

Insider Activity at FirstEnergy

In other FirstEnergy news, CFO Jon Taylor K. sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.03, for a total transaction of $516,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,299,514.57. This trade represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.