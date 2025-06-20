Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,976 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $10,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VYMI. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $160,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,937 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 92,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 59.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYMI stock opened at $79.49 on Friday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $65.08 and a 1-year high of $80.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.09. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.81.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.0762 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.