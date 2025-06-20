Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 19,175 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,312 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 19,175 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $13,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,670,565,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $570,342,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 14,486.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,912,116 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $354,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,151 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in TJX Companies by 689.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,595,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $313,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,415 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in TJX Companies by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,985,826 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,689,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX stock opened at $122.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $127.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.12. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $107.71 and a fifty-two week high of $135.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 58.81%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

TJX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

