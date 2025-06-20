Catalina Capital Group LLC Has $1.32 Million Stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Catalina Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,723 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company comprises approximately 0.9% of Catalina Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FWG Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $784.28 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $677.09 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $743.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.81, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $779.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $801.47.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 85.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.58 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

