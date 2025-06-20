Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $11.78 Million Stake in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:QLTA – Free Report) by 41.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,608 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF were worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 712.5% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 279.7% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 88.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of QLTA stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.09. iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $49.53.

iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Aaa – A Rated Corporate Bond ETF (QLTA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of dollar-denominated fixed-rate corporate bonds rated AAA-A issued by US and non-US corporations with maturities of at least one year.

