Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGCB. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,030,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 172,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance
CGCB stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $27.24.
Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Capital Group Core Bond ETF
The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Capital Group Core Bond ETF
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Robinhood Director Sells Millions, But HOOD Stock Eyes Gains
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Coinbase Stock Pops as Senate Passes GENIUS Stablecoin Bill
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- Super Micro Computer Stock’s Rally Backed by Strong Financials
Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Core Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.