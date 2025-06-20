Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCB – Free Report) by 70.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Bond ETF were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CGCB. Capital & Planning LLC acquired a new position in Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,030,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $921,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 137.3% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 172,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after purchasing an additional 99,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Bond ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Price Performance

CGCB stock opened at $26.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. Capital Group Core Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $25.45 and a 52 week high of $27.24.

Capital Group Core Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Capital Group Core Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0884 per share. This is an increase from Capital Group Core Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th.

The Capital Group Core Bond ETF (CGCB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US and non-US bonds rated as investment grade. Holdings may also include other debt securities and derivatives. CGCB was launched on Sep 26, 2023 and is issued by Capital Group.

