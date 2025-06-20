Catalina Capital Group LLC Buys 2,032 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

Catalina Capital Group LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,425 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BGY. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 241,220.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 12,066 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $528,000.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BGY stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.55. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a one year low of $4.67 and a one year high of $5.95.
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
