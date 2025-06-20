Sterling Investment Counsel LLC Buys Shares of 5,354 SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Sterling Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 224.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,466.7% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of SPYV stock opened at $51.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $44.39 and a 52 week high of $55.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.00 and a 200-day moving average of $51.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

