1,645,924 Shares in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Acquired by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,645,924 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,894,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned approximately 2.23% of A10 Networks as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 119,877 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 94,032 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 1,938.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 50,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 47,610 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in A10 Networks by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 181,956 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,348,000 after buying an additional 55,134 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in A10 Networks by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 404,266 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,438,000 after buying an additional 15,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in A10 Networks by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 102,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A10 Networks

In other A10 Networks news, General Counsel Robert Scott Weber sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $43,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 61,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,980.82. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ATEN shares. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of A10 Networks in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of A10 Networks in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

A10 Networks Stock Performance

NYSE ATEN opened at $18.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.12. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $21.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. A10 Networks had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A10 Networks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.82%.

A10 Networks Company Profile

A10 Networks, Inc provides networking solutions in the Americas, Japan, rest of Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Thunder Application Delivery Controller that provides advanced server load balancing; Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, which provides standards-compliant address and protocol translation services between varying types of internet protocol addresses; Thunder Secure Sockets Layer (SSL) Insight that decrypts SSL-encrypted traffic and forwards it to a third-party security device for deep packet inspection; and Thunder Convergent Firewall, which addresses multiple critical security capabilities in one package.

Featured Articles

