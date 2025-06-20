TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Aspiriant LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 118,081 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $11,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 133,039 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 93.9% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 15,378 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Baird R W cut Starbucks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.96.

Starbucks Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $92.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $85.73 and a 200-day moving average of $94.67. The firm has a market cap of $104.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.00. Starbucks Corporation has a twelve month low of $71.55 and a twelve month high of $117.46.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The coffee company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 42.14% and a net margin of 8.61%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

