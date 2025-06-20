Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $114.50 on Friday. Duke Energy Corporation has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.89.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DUK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective (up previously from $126.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.75.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

