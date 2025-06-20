Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Director Sells $263,407.50 in Stock

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) Director John A. Forbes sold 2,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.62, for a total value of $263,407.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,591 shares in the company, valued at $4,818,387.42. This represents a 5.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Patrick Industries Stock Up 1.8%

PATK stock opened at $89.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.86 and a twelve month high of $98.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.02.

Get Patrick Industries alerts:

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.46 million. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 12.90%. Patrick Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Patrick Industries Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.37%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PATK shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Patrick Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Baird R W cut Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down from $112.00) on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.67.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Patrick Industries

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PATK. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Patrick Industries by 20.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 113,845 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,628,000 after buying an additional 19,554 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Patrick Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Patrick Industries by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 70,446 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Patrick Industries by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 19,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in Patrick Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 2,703 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.29% of the company’s stock.

Patrick Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes component products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States, Mexico, China, and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells laminated products for furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, amplifiers, tower speakers, soundbars, and subwoofers; solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication; aluminum products; fiberglass and plastic components; RV paintings; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; dash panels; and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Patrick Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patrick Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.