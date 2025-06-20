Insider Selling: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells 4,070 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total transaction of C$223,036.00.
Gregory Palaschuk also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 16th, Gregory Palaschuk sold 3,172 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total transaction of C$173,825.60.
- On Thursday, May 15th, Gregory Palaschuk sold 200 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.33, for a total transaction of C$10,266.00.
Finning International Stock Performance
Finning International stock opened at C$54.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The stock has a market cap of C$7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Finning International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$34.59 and a 12-month high of C$56.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.78.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Finning International Company Profile
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.
