Insider Selling: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Senior Officer Sells 4,070 Shares of Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk sold 4,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total transaction of C$223,036.00.

Gregory Palaschuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Gregory Palaschuk sold 3,172 shares of Finning International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$54.80, for a total transaction of C$173,825.60.

On Thursday, May 15th, Gregory Palaschuk sold 200 shares of Finning International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$51.33, for a total transaction of C$10,266.00.

Finning International Stock Performance

Finning International stock opened at C$54.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.14. The stock has a market cap of C$7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. Finning International Inc. has a 12-month low of C$34.59 and a 12-month high of C$56.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$46.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$41.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTT shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bankshares increased their target price on Finning International from C$48.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Finning International from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of Finning International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of Finning International from C$50.00 to C$56.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$54.94.

Finning International Company Profile

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

