John Mulleady Sells 5,931 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Posted by on Jun 20th, 2025

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Free Report) SVP John Mulleady sold 5,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $194,477.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,214.50. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAYGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $567.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,677,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

About Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dave & Buster's Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.