John Mulleady Sells 5,931 Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY) Stock

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) SVP John Mulleady sold 5,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $194,477.49. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,550 shares in the company, valued at $1,395,214.50. This trade represents a 12.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PLAY stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74 and a beta of 2.00. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.08 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.20). Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $567.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $572.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clare Market Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth about $540,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,943,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,542,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,677,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 153,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares during the period. 91.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLAY. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

