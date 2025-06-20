Eagle Point Credit Management Sells 11,071 Shares of ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 11,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $247,879.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 847,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,975,547.39. This represents a 1.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 553 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.30, for a total transaction of $12,331.90.

On Friday, June 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 400 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.25, for a total value of $8,900.00.

On Friday, March 28th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,172 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $26,346.56.

On Wednesday, March 26th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,384 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.48, for a total value of $76,072.32.

On Monday, March 24th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 854 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total value of $19,172.30.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 9,937 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.08, for a total value of $229,345.96.

Shares of NYSE ACR opened at $17.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 88.11 and a current ratio of 88.11. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $23.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.59. The firm has a market cap of $131.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.28 and a beta of 1.75.

ACRES Commercial Realty ( NYSE:ACR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($1.15). ACRES Commercial Realty had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business had revenue of $5.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.89 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jones Trading reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gratia Capital LLC grew its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Gratia Capital LLC now owns 101,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC grew its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 6.6% in the first quarter. Biltmore Family Office LLC now owns 23,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 156,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nokomis Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 264,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

