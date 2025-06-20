Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Insider Sells $161,250.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Ohayer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,888,890 shares in the company, valued at $222,166,702.50. This represents a 0.07% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Matthew Ohayer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 13th, Matthew Ohayer sold 25,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total transaction of $790,500.00.

On Monday, April 21st, Matthew Ohayer sold 24,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $784,320.00.

On Monday, March 24th, Matthew Ohayer sold 4,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.39, for a total value of $125,560.00.

On Wednesday, March 19th, Matthew Ohayer sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.46, for a total value of $589,200.00.

Vital Farms Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VITL opened at $35.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.49 and its 200-day moving average is $35.19. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.91 and a 52-week high of $48.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. Vital Farms had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $162.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Vital Farms, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

VITL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Vital Farms from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vital Farms to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vital Farms from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Vital Farms in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Vital Farms in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Institutional Trading of Vital Farms

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 0.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 75,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vital Farms by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Farms by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

