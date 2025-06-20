OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) CEO Sells $1,051,200.00 in Stock

OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total value of $1,051,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 323,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,025,498. The trade was a 5.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

OMF stock opened at $53.66 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.54. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $58.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.31.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $188.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. OneMain had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.95%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMF shares. Northland Securities upgraded shares of OneMain from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of OneMain in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in OneMain by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $619,779,000 after purchasing an additional 40,042 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of OneMain by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,835,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,863,000 after buying an additional 1,352,604 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,238,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $533,729,000 after acquiring an additional 211,745 shares in the last quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of OneMain by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 7,437,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,726,000 after acquiring an additional 35,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in OneMain by 7.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,736,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,610,000 after acquiring an additional 256,308 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

