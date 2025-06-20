Insider Selling: DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Director Sells $213,864.42 in Stock

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) Director Nicholas Augustinos sold 2,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.69, for a total transaction of $213,864.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,083 shares in the company, valued at $3,029,310.27. This trade represents a 6.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Nicholas Augustinos also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 16th, Nicholas Augustinos sold 3,672 shares of DexCom stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $304,041.60.

Shares of DXCM opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.40. The stock has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.52 and a 1-year high of $117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DXCM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,455,899 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,240,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,882 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in DexCom by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,523,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $718,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,489 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in DexCom by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 10,123,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $691,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,241 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,993,698 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $775,256,000 after purchasing an additional 56,094 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $554,893,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on DexCom in a research note on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on DexCom from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on DexCom in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.50.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

