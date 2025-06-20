Joseph John Corso Sells 10,062 Shares of nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Stock

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) CFO Joseph John Corso sold 10,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.62, for a total transaction of $177,292.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,931,298.44. This represents a 5.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

nLight Stock Performance

LASR stock opened at $18.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. nLight has a 12-month low of $6.20 and a 12-month high of $19.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.21 million, a PE ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 2.27.

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. nLight had a negative return on equity of 22.23% and a negative net margin of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $51.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LASR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on nLight from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Craig Hallum raised shares of nLight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, nLight has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On nLight

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of nLight by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in nLight by 6,563.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in nLight by 3,951.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,596 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in nLight in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in nLight by 110.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 14,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 7,754 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

nLight Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications.

