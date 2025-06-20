Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) Shares Bought by Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,240 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tenaris during the fourth quarter worth about $41,569,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,816,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,444,000 after purchasing an additional 778,021 shares during the period. Merewether Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $20,271,000. Carrhae Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,545,000. Finally, Freestone Grove Partners LP acquired a new stake in Tenaris during the 4th quarter worth $16,486,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Tenaris from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Tenaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays set a $48.00 target price on shares of Tenaris and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Tenaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tenaris from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Tenaris Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TS opened at $36.41 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $27.24 and a one year high of $40.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.51.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.14. Tenaris had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

