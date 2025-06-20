CENTRAL TRUST Co Acquires 4,240 Shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY)

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 108.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,153 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Chewy were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Chewy by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,288,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,428 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Chewy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,489,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,345,000 after acquiring an additional 399,330 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Chewy by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,866,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,981 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHWY opened at $41.56 on Friday. Chewy has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $48.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.86. The company has a market cap of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.75.

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 11th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Chewy had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 35.04%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CHWY has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $27.00 target price on Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Chewy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

In related news, CFO David Reeder sold 11,582 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total transaction of $422,048.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 397,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,486,940.64. The trade was a 2.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 148,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $6,021,722.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,252 shares in the company, valued at $28,682,598.84. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 236,046 shares of company stock worth $9,387,635. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

