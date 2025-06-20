Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,348 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 9,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in Dominion Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in Dominion Energy by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 6,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down previously from $59.00) on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

D opened at $54.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.91 and a 200-day moving average of $54.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.99 and a 1-year high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Featured Articles

