CENTRAL TRUST Co Reduces Holdings in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV)

CENTRAL TRUST Co lowered its stake in Solventum Corporation (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,372 shares of the company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Solventum were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Solventum in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $335,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Solventum in the 1st quarter valued at about $162,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Solventum by 738.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,086,000 after purchasing an additional 499,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Solventum by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 38,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Solventum stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.68. Solventum Corporation has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $85.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.58, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.54.

Solventum ( NYSE:SOLV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.15. Solventum had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 4.55%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Solventum Corporation will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Solventum from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Solventum from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Solventum from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on Solventum from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Solventum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.29.

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

