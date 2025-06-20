AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Shares Acquired by Insigneo Advisory Services LLC

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its stake in AGNC Investment by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 99,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 1,399 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 70.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 22,081 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 47.3% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 80,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 25,850 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in AGNC Investment by 22.3% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 249,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 45,457 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. 38.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other AGNC Investment news, Director Donna Blank sold 17,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $149,280.06. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 90,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,291.15. This trade represents a 16.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.88, for a total transaction of $71,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 374,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,321,288.72. The trade was a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 139,384 shares of company stock valued at $1,228,039 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

NASDAQ AGNC opened at $9.26 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 1.29. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.85 and a 1 year high of $10.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $846.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.71 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 14.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a jun 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 15.5%. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 360.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGNC. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jones Trading cut their price target on AGNC Investment from $10.25 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on AGNC Investment from $9.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.75.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

