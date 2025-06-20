Insigneo Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Insigneo Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $772,000. Capital & Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 44,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,797,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,878,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VB opened at $231.32 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $190.27 and a fifty-two week high of $263.35. The company has a market capitalization of $229.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $223.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.11.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

