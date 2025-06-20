1,256 Shares in Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Bought by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LINE. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the fourth quarter worth $681,572,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Lineage by 257.5% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 3,753,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,703,598 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Lineage by 92.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,233,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550,478 shares in the last quarter. Darlington Partners Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the fourth quarter worth $90,491,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Lineage by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,000,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,433 shares in the last quarter.

Get Lineage alerts:

Insider Activity at Lineage

In other news, Chairman Kevin Patrick Marchetti purchased 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.75 per share, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 27,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,318.75. The trade was a 70.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sudarsan V. Thattai purchased 4,420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,916.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,916.60. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,869 shares of company stock worth $1,194,980 over the last three months. Company insiders own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Lineage Trading Up 1.0%

Lineage stock opened at $44.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion and a PE ratio of -13.84. Lineage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.88 and a 52 week high of $89.85.

Lineage (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Lineage had a negative return on equity of 7.24% and a negative net margin of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Lineage, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LINE shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Lineage from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Lineage from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Lineage from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Lineage from $64.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Lineage from $81.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LINE

Lineage Profile

(Free Report)

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lineage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lineage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.