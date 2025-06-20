General Motors Company (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,856 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 42,372 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 807.1% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 43,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 39,001 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 109.7% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 18,311 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 9,579 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,861 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Finally, Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,199 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GM opened at $48.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.34. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $38.96 and a twelve month high of $61.24.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $44.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.62 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.65%.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to purchase up to 12.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $36.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of General Motors to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price (up from $43.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

