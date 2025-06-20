Boston Trust Walden Corp Sells 11,294 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in Graphic Packaging Holding Company (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,245,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,294 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $32,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 92.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 0.3%

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $21.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.88. Graphic Packaging Holding Company has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $30.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.61.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Graphic Packaging Holding Company will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Graphic Packaging Company Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

