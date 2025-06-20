Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $38.41 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Boston Trust Walden Corp cut its stake in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,238 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,285 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 1.90% of Minerals Technologies worth $38,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,761,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,276,000 after buying an additional 527,206 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 873,123 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,554,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,173 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,630,000 after buying an additional 204,371 shares in the last quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 630,381 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,041,000 after buying an additional 49,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 555,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,309,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. 97.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Minerals Technologies news, Director Kristina M. Johnson bought 1,000 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, for a total transaction of $53,790.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,306. The trade was a 250.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 2,370 shares of company stock worth $124,255. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTX. Wall Street Zen cut Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Minerals Technologies from $92.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of MTX opened at $53.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.54 and a 52 week high of $90.30.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.02). Minerals Technologies had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 1.14%. The company had revenue of $491.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -57.14%.

About Minerals Technologies

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various mineral, mineral-based, and related systems and services. The company operates through two segments, Consumer & Specialties, and Engineered Solutions segments. The Consumer & Specialties segment offers household and personal care products, such as pet litter, personal care, fabric care, edible oil and other fluid purification, animal health, and agricultural products; and specialty additives products, including precipitated calcium carbonate and ground calcium carbonate products that are used in the paper, paperboard, and fiber based packaging industries, as well as automotive, construction, and table and food applications.

