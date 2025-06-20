Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 273,220 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.78% of Landstar System worth $41,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LSTR. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 186 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 151.0% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $137.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.99 and a fifty-two week high of $196.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.72. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.88.

Landstar System Increases Dividend

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The transportation company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.07). Landstar System had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Landstar System, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This is a boost from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is 31.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, June 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

Landstar System Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

