Clarius Group LLC Sells 580 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 580 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at $308,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 184,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,063,000 after acquiring an additional 18,078 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $517,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 807,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,219,995. This represents a 2.18% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,440. Corporate insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Barclays upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.21.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

KMI opened at $27.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.43. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.47 and a 1 year high of $31.48.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 8.11%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.2925 dividend. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 100.86%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.