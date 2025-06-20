Boston Trust Walden Corp Has $38.19 Million Position in Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT)

Boston Trust Walden Corp reduced its position in shares of Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 513,134 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Sensient Technologies were worth $38,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,482 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after purchasing an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 185,490 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,218,000 after acquiring an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 62,002 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Sensient Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SXT shares. CJS Securities started coverage on Sensient Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen cut Sensient Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sensient Technologies from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th.

Insider Activity at Sensient Technologies

In related news, Director Mario Ferruzzi sold 1,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.45, for a total transaction of $159,210.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,946 shares in the company, valued at $758,445.70. The trade was a 17.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sensient Technologies Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of SXT opened at $96.40 on Friday. Sensient Technologies Corporation has a 52-week low of $66.15 and a 52-week high of $98.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.75 and its 200-day moving average is $79.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 0.56.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company had revenue of $392.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sensient Technologies Corporation will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensient Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 54.30%.

Sensient Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, South America, and Africa. The company offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sensient Technologies Corporation (NYSE:SXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.