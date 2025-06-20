Lesa Sroufe & Co Buys New Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lesa Sroufe & Co purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Counsel Co. of Nevada acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $273.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $255.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.19. The stock has a market cap of $760.98 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.08. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.90 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 21.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $277.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 price target for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.70.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,123.09. This represents a 68.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,400,164.91. This trade represents a 7.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,722 shares of company stock valued at $25,599,477 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.