Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Boston Trust Walden Corp lowered its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 616,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $47,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,735,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,945,000 after purchasing an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 155,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 793,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,243,000 after purchasing an additional 70,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson purchased 27,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.77 per share, with a total value of $1,928,582.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,951,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,171,853.25. This trade represents a 1.44% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MSC Industrial Direct Stock Performance

NYSE:MSM opened at $82.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a PE ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.87. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $90.81.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.69% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $891.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MSM shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price objective on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.