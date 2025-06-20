Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV) Shares Bought by Global X Japan Co. Ltd.

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 114.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 377 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTV opened at $69.81 on Friday. Fortive Corporation has a 1-year low of $60.39 and a 1-year high of $83.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.09.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 13.19%. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Fortive declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 27th that allows the company to buyback 15,630,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FTV. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fortive from $90.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Fortive from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortive from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Fortive from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 target price (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Fortive in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.62.

In other Fortive news, CEO James A. Lico sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.40, for a total transaction of $12,670,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,029,554. This represents a 28.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 14,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total transaction of $1,058,478.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,823,290. The trade was a 21.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

