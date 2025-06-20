Global X Japan Co. Ltd. Invests $51,000 in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB)

Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 639 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DLB. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 665 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 170.5% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 698 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 239.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. 58.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of DLB stock opened at $73.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average is $78.32. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $66.35 and a one year high of $89.66.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $369.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.44 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Friday, June 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 33,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.22, for a total transaction of $2,567,318.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,744,339.50. This represents a 22.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $50,652.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 121,151 shares in the company, valued at $9,091,171.04. This represents a 0.55% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,358 shares of company stock worth $3,743,270. Company insiders own 38.39% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Profile

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

