Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $401,000 Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 839 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 91.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MLM shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $559.00 to $609.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $600.00 to $597.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $640.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $603.86.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $538.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $533.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $521.70. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $441.95 and a 12-month high of $633.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.02, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.20%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.