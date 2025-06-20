Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Has $446,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 628,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 243,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,263,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 99,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,807,000 after acquiring an additional 17,084 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equinix by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,107,860,000 after acquiring an additional 40,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EQIX shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $1,200.00 target price on shares of Equinix in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Equinix from $970.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Equinix in a research report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded shares of Equinix to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,004.80.

Equinix Stock Performance

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $886.85 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $701.41 and a 1 year high of $994.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $86.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $860.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $886.60.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $4.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $18.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 195.01%.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,274,664.29. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

