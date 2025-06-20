Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Sells 913 Shares of Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Legacy Housing Corporation (NASDAQ:LEGH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Legacy Housing worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Legacy Housing by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Legacy Housing during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 271,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Legacy Housing by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LEGH has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research report on Friday, May 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Legacy Housing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 14th.

Legacy Housing Price Performance

NASDAQ:LEGH opened at $21.61 on Friday. Legacy Housing Corporation has a one year low of $21.58 and a one year high of $29.31. The company has a market cap of $521.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59.

Legacy Housing (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Legacy Housing had a net margin of 32.15% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $35.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation engages in the building, sale, and financing of manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. It manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes, including 1 to 5 bedrooms with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

