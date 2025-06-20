Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Raises Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at about $241,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GEV opened at $490.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.62, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $369.65. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $500.72.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. GE Vernova’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GEV. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $422.00 price objective (up previously from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on GE Vernova from $405.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $427.00 to $517.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GE Vernova from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE Vernova currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.56.

Read Our Latest Analysis on GEV

About GE Vernova

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.