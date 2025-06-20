Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 3,476 Shares of Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCP – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF were worth $1,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGCP. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 54.7% during the first quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 10,241.2% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Stock Performance

CGCP opened at $22.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.18 and a 200 day moving average of $22.30. Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $23.34.

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.0921 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th. This is a positive change from Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The Capital Group Core Plus Income ETF (CGCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in bonds and other debt securities issued by corporate and government entities from around the globe, with no limitations regarding credit ratings and maturities.

