Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Increases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 10,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000.

Get iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Trading Down 0.4%

NYSEARCA:IHE opened at $65.30 on Friday. iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $73.28. The company has a market cap of $555.05 million, a PE ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.17.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.