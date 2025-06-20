Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. Sells 421 Shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. cut its position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.42% of iShares Micro-Cap ETF worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWC. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWC opened at $123.41 on Friday. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.25 and a one year high of $139.98. The company has a market cap of $795.99 million, a P/E ratio of 14.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.63.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

