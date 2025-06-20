Janney Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 232.8% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 36,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 25,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Goosehead Insurance alerts:

Goosehead Insurance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GSHD opened at $98.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Goosehead Insurance has a 12 month low of $54.80 and a 12 month high of $130.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.87. The stock has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.66, a PEG ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 1.46.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Goosehead Insurance ( NASDAQ:GSHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 99.91%. The business had revenue of $75.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Goosehead Insurance will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $100.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $148.00 to $142.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Goosehead Insurance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.40.

Read Our Latest Report on Goosehead Insurance

Insider Buying and Selling at Goosehead Insurance

In other news, major shareholder Lindy Langston sold 1,105 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $121,605.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 30,081 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total transaction of $3,066,757.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,492,980.55. This trade represents a 18.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,678 shares of company stock worth $17,689,105. Company insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that engages in the provision of personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company offers homeowner’s, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goosehead Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goosehead Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.