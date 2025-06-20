Janney Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 5,542 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,682,170 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,640,727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465,692 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $154,170,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $340,236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,114,656 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 135.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 5,371,518 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $175,810,000 after buying an additional 3,090,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,461,719 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $309,682,000 after buying an additional 2,335,473 shares during the period. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $34.02 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $49.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.79 and a 200 day moving average of $33.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Several research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

