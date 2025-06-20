VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Shares Bought by Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMH. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Semiconductor ETF alerts:

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

VanEck Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $262.59 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $231.79 and its 200-day moving average is $235.37. The company has a market cap of $23.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 12 month low of $170.11 and a 12 month high of $283.07.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.