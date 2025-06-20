Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,847 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,165 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. Peak Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 13,235 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ORCL opened at $210.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $589.13 billion, a PE ratio of 48.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.32. Oracle Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $118.86 and a fifty-two week high of $216.60.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 87.34% and a net margin of 21.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.08%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. This trade represents a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 427,366 shares of company stock worth $80,183,723 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. Westpark Capital lifted their price objective on Oracle from $195.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.74.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Oracle

Oracle Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.