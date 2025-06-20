Short Interest in Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF) Decreases By 27.2%

Helium One Global Ltd (OTCMKTS:HLOGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 330,400 shares, a decrease of 27.2% from the May 15th total of 453,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Helium One Global Stock Performance

HLOGF opened at C$0.02 on Friday. Helium One Global has a 52 week low of C$0.01 and a 52 week high of C$0.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01.

Helium One Global Company Profile

Helium One Global Ltd engages in the exploration and production of helium gas. Its project portfolio includes the Rukwa project consisting of 12 prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 1,899 square kilometers located in southwestern Tanzania; the Eyasi project, which include three prospecting licenses covering an area of approximately 807 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania; and the Balangida project comprises one prospecting license covering an area of approximately 259 square kilometers located in north central Tanzania.

